Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

CTSH opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

