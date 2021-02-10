KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,429. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.