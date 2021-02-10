KLA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $15.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $298.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.49. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

