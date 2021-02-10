KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

KLXE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,385. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.71.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,042,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

