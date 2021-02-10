Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 5,953,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

