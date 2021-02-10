Kristin Pruitt Sells 1,800 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

