Kuai Token (KT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.33 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $25.33 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.28 or 0.01128596 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00055851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.72 or 0.05501322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

