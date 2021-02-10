Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Trading 26.1% Higher

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc. (CVE:KUU) traded up 26.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 119,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 102,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

