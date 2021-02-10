Lake Street Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $30.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

