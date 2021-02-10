Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.62. 19,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.