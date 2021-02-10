Lantern Pharma Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.