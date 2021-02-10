Largo Coin Trading Up 4.2% This Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.75 or 0.00021703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $174.81 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00051238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00275868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00126976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00202139 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 52,352,325 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,197 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.