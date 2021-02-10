Lars Ottersgard Sells 6,215 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.47. 509,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

