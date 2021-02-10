Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

LEA opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

