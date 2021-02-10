Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.