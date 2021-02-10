LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post sales of $35.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.90 million to $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $127.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $991.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,883,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,911 shares of company stock worth $3,270,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

