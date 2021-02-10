Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

