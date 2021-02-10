LGL Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. 68,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

