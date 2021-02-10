LGL Partners LLC Has $215,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 349 shares of company stock worth $243,355. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TPL traded up $32.32 on Wednesday, reaching $1,044.00. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,024.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $814.01 and its 200 day moving average is $608.98.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

