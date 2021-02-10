LGL Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,640. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

