Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $637,302.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003924 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $637,302.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00400588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

