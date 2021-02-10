Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

