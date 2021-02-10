Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.45

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $944.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $22,816,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

