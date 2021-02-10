Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $160.02.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.