LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, analysts expect LiveXLive Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVX stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $320.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

