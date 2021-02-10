Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

