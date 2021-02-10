Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 37.55 ($0.49) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.94 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.39. The company has a market capitalization of £26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders bought a total of 378,549 shares of company stock worth $14,006,313 over the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

