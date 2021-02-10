LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Hits $13.07 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $32,366.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

