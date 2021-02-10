Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,803.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.40 or 0.03842147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00399273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00466447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00386449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00254193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023094 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.