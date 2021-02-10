Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

LUMN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

