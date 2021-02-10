Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $24.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.56 million and the lowest is $24.20 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.33 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $117.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.13 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

