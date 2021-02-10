Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 157,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 551,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

