LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,450.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $6,450.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,544.51 or 0.99990505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.94 or 0.01021214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00296015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00205258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00081017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,696,353 coins and its circulating supply is 10,689,120 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.