Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 995,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

