Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,150,997.54.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.

MPC stock opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$245.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

