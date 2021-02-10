Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.79

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$237.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.73.

Get Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,150,997.54. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $105,662 over the last ninety days.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.