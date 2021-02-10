Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.