Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

MBUU opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

