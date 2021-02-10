Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of NYSE:MN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

In other news, Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 16,008 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.