ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ManTech International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,718. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.