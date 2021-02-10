MAPS Trading Up 19.6% This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $43.07 million and $610,475.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013095 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

