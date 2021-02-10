Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $37.59 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.