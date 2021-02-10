Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.29. 914,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 810,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

