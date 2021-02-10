Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £151.57 in Stock

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 698.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.14. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27.

Get Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.