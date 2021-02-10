Martin Marietta Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,281 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $319.01. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

