Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Masco stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

