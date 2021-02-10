MASQ (MASQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,337.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.34 million and $132,337.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00291182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00108829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00073533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00088283 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065072 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,333,664 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.