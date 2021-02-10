Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

