MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.68-2.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

