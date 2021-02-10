Matarin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,546 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

FSP opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

